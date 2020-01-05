Geo Headlines 04 PM | 5th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 04 PM | 5th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Pakistan will promote peace, not take sides in US-Iran conflict: DG ISPR

Nankana incident 'condemnable', against my 'vision', says PM Imran

Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates

Sindh govt issues security alert amid US-Iran tensions

Gold price reach record high of Rs90,800

45pc Pakistanis optimistic about 2020: Gallup survey

'Iranian hackers' claim breach of US govt website

19-year-old becomes first Navy cadet from Balochistan to receive coveted Sword of Honour

For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?

Australia's Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

What should you expect from your parliamentarian?



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/





