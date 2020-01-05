Geo Headlines 03 PM | 5th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 5th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Nankana incident 'condemnable', against my 'vision', says PM Imran
Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates
Sindh govt issues security alert amid US-Iran tensions
Gold price reach record high of Rs90,800
45pc Pakistanis optimistic about 2020: Gallup survey
'Iranian hackers' claim breach of US govt website
19-year-old becomes first Navy cadet from Balochistan to receive coveted Sword of Honour
For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?
Australia's Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League
What should you expect from your parliamentarian?
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/