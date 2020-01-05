Geo Bulletin 12 PM | 5th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 12 PM | 5th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Two rockets target Iraqi air base housing US troops

US President Trump authorises resumption of military training program for Pakistan

Iraqi TV airs footage allegedly of US strike that killed Soleimani

'Matric-pass' minister to head education department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

China asks US "not to abuse force", seek solutions through dialogue

For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?

What should you expect from your parliamentarian?

To skirt police restrictions, some Indian protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond

Get fit or take a pay cut, PCB tells cricketers

Searches for 'World War 3' spike as world reacts to killing of Iranian general



