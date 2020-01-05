Geo Headlines 08 AM | 5th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 5th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Two rockets target Iraqi air base housing US troops
US President Trump authorises resumption of military training program for Pakistan
Iraqi TV airs footage allegedly of US strike that killed Soleimani
'Matric-pass' minister to head education department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
China asks US "not to abuse force", seek solutions through dialogue
For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?
What should you expect from your parliamentarian?
To skirt police restrictions, some Indian protesters take a page from Hong Kong and beyond
Get fit or take a pay cut, PCB tells cricketers
Searches for 'World War 3' spike as world reacts to killing of Iranian general
