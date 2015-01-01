Please login in order to report media.
2D animated kaleidoscope background imitating the reflections and transitions of this optical instrument.
The audio used in the preview is not included into the video.
If you like this 2D animation video, download it here:
https://gum.co/vZdfH (HD)
Follow me:
https://dribbble.com/zoritmex
https://gumroad.com/zoritmex
Visit my website for more After Effects templates and videos: http://zoritmex.com
Kaleidoscope Background v.2 by Zoritmex.
2D animated kaleidoscope background imitating the reflections and transitions of this optical instrument.
This video can be used in any of your art projects or business presentations.
Feel free to download this video following the link above.
https://youtu.be/5m4u-BNYJHg
https://www.youtube.com/zoritmex
Source: https://youtu.be/5m4u-BNYJHg