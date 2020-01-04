Geo Headlines 11 PM | 4th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 11 PM | 4th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar apologises on behalf of son for altercation with youth
SNGPL to refund Rs513mn to gas consumers over low pressure
Sanaullah says will not allow case against him to proceed till video proof is presented
New tax law allows FBR to share asset declarations with FMU: report
CM Sindh instructs transport minister to complete Orange Line BRT in 4 months
Following parliamentary procedure to legislate on services chiefs' tenure victory for democracy: Bilawal
For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?
Iran-US tensions: Pakistan urges all parties to exercise 'maximum restraint'
Protesters in Nankana Sahib disperse after assurance of justice
Pakistan rejects India's claims of communal issue in Nankana Sahib
NA to vote on bill formalising services chiefs' tenure
Senate, NA sessions rescheduled for Monday
Pompeo phones Gen Bajwa to discuss 'defensive action' of killing Soleimani
Army assisting relief, rescue efforts in Astore's quake-hit areas: ISPR
PM Imran slams 'fascist Modi regime' for state terrorism
