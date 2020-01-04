Geo Headlines 05 PM | 4th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 05 PM | 4th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar apologises on behalf of son for altercation with youth

SNGPL to refund Rs513mn to gas consumers over low pressure

Sanaullah says will not allow case against him to proceed till video proof is presented

New tax law allows FBR to share asset declarations with FMU: report

CM Sindh instructs transport minister to complete Orange Line BRT in 4 months

Following parliamentary procedure to legislate on services chiefs' tenure victory for democracy: Bilawal

For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?

Iran-US tensions: Pakistan urges all parties to exercise 'maximum restraint'

Protesters in Nankana Sahib disperse after assurance of justice

Pakistan rejects India's claims of communal issue in Nankana Sahib

NA to vote on bill formalising services chiefs' tenure

Senate, NA sessions rescheduled for Monday

Pompeo phones Gen Bajwa to discuss 'defensive action' of killing Soleimani

Army assisting relief, rescue efforts in Astore's quake-hit areas: ISPR

PM Imran slams 'fascist Modi regime' for state terrorism



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/



#PakistanNews