Geo Headlines - 08 AM | 4th January 2020

Iran-US tensions: Pakistan urges all parties to exercise 'maximum restraint'

Protesters in Nankana Sahib disperse after assurance of justice

Pakistan rejects India's claims of communal issue in Nankana Sahib

NA to vote on bill formalising services chiefs' tenure

Senate, NA sessions rescheduled for Monday

Pompeo phones Gen Bajwa to discuss 'defensive action' of killing Soleimani

Army assisting relief, rescue efforts in Astore's quake-hit areas: ISPR

PM Imran slams 'fascist Modi regime' for state terrorism

Wasim Akhtar's son, guards accused of assaulting youth on New Year's Eve

PM Imran stresses importance of industrialisation at groundbreaking of special economic zone in Faisalabad

FBR warns sales tax evaders of penalties



