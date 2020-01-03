Geo Headlines - 08 PM | 3rd January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 08 PM | 3rd January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Top Iran commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad
Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital for cardiac procedure
COAS service extension: Army Act amendment bill to make future extensions airtight
Doctors advise Nawaz to undergo urgent heart operation
Abu Dhabi crown prince allocates $200m for SMEs in Pakistan
Transporters end strike after successful negotiations with Governor Punjab
Army Act amendment: PML-N lends unconditional support, PPP urges parties to follow democratic process
Wreck it Rauf: Stumps fly in BBL as pacer becomes second highest wicket taker
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince named Arab world's most influential leader of 2019
Sports spectacles to look forward to in 2020
Arteta earns first win as Arsenal sink Man Utd, but Spurs, Chelsea stumble
North Korea's Kim on sovereignty, sanctions and strategy
