Geo Headlines 02 PM | 2nd January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 2nd January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Transporters to observe country-wide strike over 'heavy' increase in fines
UAE crown prince to arrive in Pakistan on day-long visit today
Pakistan rejects new Indian Army chief's irresponsible statement: FO
Cabinet approves amendment to Army Act: sources
Do not be afraid of dreaming big, PM Imran tells students in Islamabad
Chinese national beats up traffic police officer over 'no parking' ticket
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow
Sports spectacles to look forward to in 2020
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince named Arab world's most influential leader of 2019
In pictures: Ringing in 2020
North Korea's Kim on sovereignty, sanctions and strategy
PSL 2020 schedule: 34 matches to be played across four cities
