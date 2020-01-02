Geo Bulletin 12 PM | 2nd January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 12 PM | 2nd January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :



Transporters to observe country-wide strike over 'heavy' increase in fines

UAE crown prince to arrive in Pakistan on day-long visit today

Pakistan rejects new Indian Army chief's irresponsible statement: FO

Cabinet approves amendment to Army Act: sources

Do not be afraid of dreaming big, PM Imran tells students in Islamabad

Chinese national beats up traffic police officer over 'no parking' ticket

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Sports spectacles to look forward to in 2020

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince named Arab world's most influential leader of 2019

In pictures: Ringing in 2020

North Korea's Kim on sovereignty, sanctions and strategy

PSL 2020 schedule: 34 matches to be played across four cities



