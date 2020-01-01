Geo Bulletin 09 PM | 1st January 2020

#GeoBulletin 09 PM | 1st January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

New Year jubilation firing injures seven in Karachi

SHC stops PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik from working

Pakistanis to feel the pinch of increased petrol prices from January 1

PM Imran makes surprise visit to Polyclinic Hospital

Common people to derive benefits of economic stability in 2020: Firdous Awan

Pakistanis celebrate new year with festivity and fireworks

2019: The year in numbersIn

Focus: 2019

2019 in focus: A good year for Pakistan's foreign relations

Highlights from 2019 — The biggest news stories of the year





