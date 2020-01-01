Geo Headlines 02 PM | 1st January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 1st January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
New Year jubilation firing injures seven in Karachi
SHC stops PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik from working
Pakistanis to feel the pinch of increased petrol prices from January 1
PM Imran makes surprise visit to Polyclinic Hospital
Common people to derive benefits of economic stability in 2020: Firdous Awan
Pakistanis celebrate new year with festivity and fireworks
2019: The year in numbersIn
Focus: 2019
2019 in focus: A good year for Pakistan's foreign relations
Highlights from 2019 — The biggest news stories of the year
