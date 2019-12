Report Card | 31st December 2019



REPORT CARD is a roundup of the most important news items throughout the day discussed objectively with leading analysts and opinion makers.

Rating and classifying performance of departments and personalities.



Timings

Monday to Friday @ 7:05 pm

Repeat timing Tuesday to Saturday @ 05:05 am



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews





#REPORTCARD

#GEONEWS

#AbsaKomal