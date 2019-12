Geo Bulletin 06 PM | 31st December 2019

#GeoBulletin 06 PM | 31st December 2019 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Sindh govt takes U-turn on pillion riding ban for New Year's Eve

FM Qureshi warns of false flag operation by India in Kashmir

Builders, developers told to wait till next budget for concessions: report

PTI govt to adopt strict policy against use of 'cash couriers' by businesses: report

Federal Cabinet meeting underway in Islamabad

In Focus: 2019

2019 in focus: A good year for Pakistan's foreign relations

A look back at major developments in the Supreme Court in 2019

Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, Islamabad ahead of New Year's Eve

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s valima reception: First glimpse revealed



