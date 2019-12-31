Geo Headlines 01 PM | 31st December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 01 PM | 31st December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM launches healthcare program for transgender community, promises equal opportunities
Bilawal offers MQM-P provincial ministries 'if it helps topple PTI govt
Taliban say ‘no ceasefire plans’ for Afghanistan
Collapsed Karachi building was illegal, only first floor approved in 1987 plan
Film director Jami accuses Hameed Haroon of rape, Haroon denies allegation
In Focus: 2019
2019 in focus: A good year for Pakistan's foreign relations
A look back at major developments in the Supreme Court in 2019
Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, Islamabad ahead of New Year's Eve
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s valima reception: First glimpse revealed
