Geo Headlines 11 AM | 31st December 2019

Geo News

    PM launches healthcare program for transgender community, promises equal opportunities
    Bilawal offers MQM-P provincial ministries 'if it helps topple PTI govt
    Taliban say ‘no ceasefire plans’ for Afghanistan
    Collapsed Karachi building was illegal, only first floor approved in 1987 plan
    Film director Jami accuses Hameed Haroon of rape, Haroon denies allegation
    In Focus: 2019
    2019 in focus: A good year for Pakistan's foreign relations
    A look back at major developments in the Supreme Court in 2019
    Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, Islamabad ahead of New Year's Eve
    Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s valima reception: First glimpse revealed

