Geo Headlines 11 AM | 31st December 2019

PM launches healthcare program for transgender community, promises equal opportunities

Bilawal offers MQM-P provincial ministries 'if it helps topple PTI govt

Taliban say ‘no ceasefire plans’ for Afghanistan

Collapsed Karachi building was illegal, only first floor approved in 1987 plan

Film director Jami accuses Hameed Haroon of rape, Haroon denies allegation

In Focus: 2019

2019 in focus: A good year for Pakistan's foreign relations

A look back at major developments in the Supreme Court in 2019

Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, Islamabad ahead of New Year's Eve

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s valima reception: First glimpse revealed



