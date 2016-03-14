Please login in order to report media.
Meri Maa | Episode 42 | Geo Kahani
The Soap Meri Maa is a story revolving around the family of Mr.
Sultan and their love for a daughter, but God had other plans neither the eldest son and the daughter-in-law Yusuf & Fatima nor the other brother Rehan & Nimra had daughter as their 1st child, but Fatima’s 2nd child is a daughter the 1st girl in the family.
The story takes a new turn after her birth.
Written By: Kishor Asmal, Raheel Ahmed
Directed By: Wajahat Hussain Gilani
Produced By: A&B Entertainment
https://www.youtube.com/geokahani
Watch More Videos Subscribe – http://www.youtube.com/harpalgeo
#MeriMaa
#GeoKahani
#Drama