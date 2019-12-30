Geo Headlines 02 PM | 30th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 30th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

NAB's job is to catch corruption, not fix institutions: Shahzad Akbar

Afghan Taliban agree to temporary ceasefire: report

PM Imran directs CM Punjab, KP to provide temporary shelters for homeless

PPP says NAB ordinance 'mother of all NROs

'Police on the hunt for suspect who raped 10-year-old Mansehra boy

Govt tried to clip NAB's wings, says Siraj

In Focus: 20192019:

The year of blunders in Pakistan cricket

2019 in review: How the legislatures fared in terms of bills, laws and ordinances

Women who became symbols of resistance in 2019

2019: The year climate change rattled Pakistan





