Geo Headlines 02 PM | 30th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 30th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
NAB's job is to catch corruption, not fix institutions: Shahzad Akbar
Afghan Taliban agree to temporary ceasefire: report
PM Imran directs CM Punjab, KP to provide temporary shelters for homeless
PPP says NAB ordinance 'mother of all NROs
'Police on the hunt for suspect who raped 10-year-old Mansehra boy
Govt tried to clip NAB's wings, says Siraj
In Focus: 20192019:
The year of blunders in Pakistan cricket
2019 in review: How the legislatures fared in terms of bills, laws and ordinances
Women who became symbols of resistance in 2019
2019: The year climate change rattled Pakistan
