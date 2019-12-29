Geo Headlines 11 AM | 29th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 29th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM urges expats in US to lobby for Pakistan amid threat of false flag operation by India
Thirteen injured as gas cylinder in Islamabad restaurant explodes
Power Minister Omar Ayub blames Sindh govt for gas shortage in province
Gas crisis: Industries in Sindh to launch protest from Monday
KP cabinet likely to be reshuffled: report
Video: Swara Bhaskar takes on controversial Indian citizenship law with 'Hala Bol' slogans
In Focus: 2019
Video: Uttar Pradesh cop tells protesters to 'go to Pakistan
'2019 in review: How the legislatures fared in terms of bills, laws and ordinances
Women who became symbols of resistance in 2019
