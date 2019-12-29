Upload
Geo Headlines 10 AM | 29th December 2019

Geo News

  Uploaded 37 minutes ago in the category News

    #GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 29th December 2019 | #GEONEWS

    #GeoTopNews :
    PM urges expats in US to lobby for Pakistan amid threat of false flag operation by India
    Thirteen injured as gas cylinder in Islamabad restaurant explodes
    Power Minister Omar Ayub blames Sindh govt for gas shortage in province
    Gas crisis: Industries in Sindh to launch protest from Monday
    KP cabinet likely to be reshuffled: report
    Video: Swara Bhaskar takes on controversial Indian citizenship law with 'Hala Bol' slogans
    In Focus: 2019
    Video: Uttar Pradesh cop tells protesters to 'go to Pakistan
    '2019 in review: How the legislatures fared in terms of bills, laws and ordinances
    Women who became symbols of resistance in 2019


  • Geo NewsGeo HeadlinesPakistan News29th December 2019Pm imran khanOmar AyubIslamabadWeather upadtesCricketCNGNABAsif zardariNawaz Sharifshahid khaqan abbasiPML Nfawad chaudhrysugar canerana sanaullahFog10 Am