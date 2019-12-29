Geo Headlines 09 AM | 29th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 29th December 2019 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

PM urges expats in US to lobby for Pakistan amid threat of false flag operation by India

Thirteen injured as gas cylinder in Islamabad restaurant explodes

Power Minister Omar Ayub blames Sindh govt for gas shortage in province

Gas crisis: Industries in Sindh to launch protest from Monday

KP cabinet likely to be reshuffled: report

Video: Swara Bhaskar takes on controversial Indian citizenship law with 'Hala Bol' slogans

In Focus: 2019

Video: Uttar Pradesh cop tells protesters to 'go to Pakistan

'2019 in review: How the legislatures fared in terms of bills, laws and ordinances

Women who became symbols of resistance in 2019



