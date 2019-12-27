Geo Headlines 04 PM | 27th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 04 PM | 27th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

High treason case: Musharraf files petition in LHC challenging special court's verdict

PM Imran warns of ‘genocide of Muslims’ in India

Benazir Bhutto’s 12th death anniversary today

Fury grows after protest deaths in Indian Muslim neighborhood

Five terrorists running Al-Qaeda’s media cell nabbed from Gujranwala

Villages in Sindh light up with solar power

Bilawal slams govt over removal of women beneficiaries from BISP

PML-N to file robbery case against DG FIA

Imran Khan, India and courts: The news makers in Pakistan in 2019

2019 in review: The marches that ‘woke’ up Pakistanis

11 sports stories that made 2019 memorable for Pakistan

Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in last decade: UN

What is Annular Solar Eclipse?



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/





