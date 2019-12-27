Geo Bulletin - 03 PM | 27th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 27th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
High treason case: Musharraf files petition in LHC challenging special court's verdict
PM Imran warns of ‘genocide of Muslims’ in India
Benazir Bhutto’s 12th death anniversary today
Fury grows after protest deaths in Indian Muslim neighborhood
Five terrorists running Al-Qaeda’s media cell nabbed from Gujranwala
Villages in Sindh light up with solar power
Bilawal slams govt over removal of women beneficiaries from BISP
PML-N to file robbery case against DG FIA
Imran Khan, India and courts: The news makers in Pakistan in 2019
2019 in review: The marches that ‘woke’ up Pakistanis
11 sports stories that made 2019 memorable for Pakistan
Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in last decade: UN
What is Annular Solar Eclipse?
Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv