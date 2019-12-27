Upload
Geo Headlines 02 PM | 27th December 2019

Geo News

    #GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 27th December 2019 | #GEONEWS

    #GeoTopNews :
    Gen Bajwa assured me Pakistan Army is 'ready for India', says PM Imran
    Was granted bail in a fake case after six months, won't accept it as justice: Rana Sanaullah
    Govt files review petition in army chief extension case
    Bilawal slams govt over removal of women beneficiaries from BISP
    PML-N to file robbery case against DG FIA
    Imran Khan, India and courts: The news makers in Pakistan in 2019
    2019 in review: The marches that ‘woke’ up Pakistanis
    11 sports stories that made 2019 memorable for Pakistan
    Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in last decade: UN
    What is Annular Solar Eclipse?

