Geo Headlines 12 PM | 27th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 27th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Gen Bajwa assured me Pakistan Army is 'ready for India', says PM Imran
Was granted bail in a fake case after six months, won't accept it as justice: Rana Sanaullah
Govt files review petition in army chief extension case
Bilawal slams govt over removal of women beneficiaries from BISP
PML-N to file robbery case against DG FIA
Imran Khan, India and courts: The news makers in Pakistan in 2019
2019 in review: The marches that ‘woke’ up Pakistanis
11 sports stories that made 2019 memorable for Pakistan
Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in last decade: UN
What is Annular Solar Eclipse?
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/