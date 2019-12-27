Geo Headlines 11 AM | 27th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 27th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Gen Bajwa assured me Pakistan Army is 'ready for India', says PM Imran

Was granted bail in a fake case after six months, won't accept it as justice: Rana Sanaullah

Govt files review petition in army chief extension case

Bilawal slams govt over removal of women beneficiaries from BISP

PML-N to file robbery case against DG FIA

Imran Khan, India and courts: The news makers in Pakistan in 2019

2019 in review: The marches that ‘woke’ up Pakistanis

11 sports stories that made 2019 memorable for Pakistan

Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in last decade: UN

What is Annular Solar Eclipse?



