Geo Headlines 07 PM | 26th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines 07 PM | 26th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran urges aspiring leaders to make Quaid-e-Azam their role model
Annular solar eclipse to darken Pakistan's sky today
Will present evidence against Rana Sanaullah at the right time: ANF
Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
Shehryar Afridi defends narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan to witness first solar eclipse in 20 years on Thursday
Saqib Bhatti wins big to become Tory MP'
Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2019: Safe viewing techniques
In pictures: Christmas celebrations across Pakistan
Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway
