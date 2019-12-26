Geo Headlines 09 AM | 26th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 26th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



PM Imran urges aspiring leaders to make Quaid-e-Azam their role model

Annular solar eclipse to darken Pakistan's sky today

Will present evidence against Rana Sanaullah at the right time: ANF

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Shehryar Afridi defends narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan to witness first solar eclipse in 20 years on Thursday

Saqib Bhatti wins big to become Tory MP'

Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2019: Safe viewing techniques

In pictures: Christmas celebrations across Pakistan

Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway



