Meri Maa | Episode 28 | Geo Kahani





The Soap Meri Maa is a story revolving around the family of Mr.

Sultan and their love for a daughter, but God had other plans neither the eldest son and the daughter-in-law Yusuf & Fatima nor the other brother Rehan & Nimra had daughter as their 1st child, but Fatima’s 2nd child is a daughter the 1st girl in the family.

The story takes a new turn after her birth.



Written By: Kishor Asmal, Raheel Ahmed

Directed By: Wajahat Hussain Gilani

Produced By: A&B Entertainment



