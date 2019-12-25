Geo Headlines 03 PM | 25th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 25th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Cabinet rejects Maryam's request for removal of name from ECL

Pakistan rejects 'unilateral and arbitrary designation' by US in religious freedom report

LHC full bench to hear Musharraf's plea against special court formation on Jan 9

PM Imran appoints Dr Moeed Yusuf as Special Assistant on National SecurityShahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted to hospital after falling ill

Illegal action: Mohammad Hafeez banned from bowling in English domestic cricket

Indian Muslim student rejects gold medal in protest against citizenship law

No Pakistan player in Cricket Australia’s ODI team of decade

Babar Azam soars to 6th spot in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

The charge-sheet against Ahsan Iqbal



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/





