Geo Headlines 02 PM | 25th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 25th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Cabinet rejects Maryam's request for removal of name from ECL
Pakistan rejects 'unilateral and arbitrary designation' by US in religious freedom report
LHC full bench to hear Musharraf's plea against special court formation on Jan 9
PM Imran appoints Dr Moeed Yusuf as Special Assistant on National SecurityShahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted to hospital after falling ill
Illegal action: Mohammad Hafeez banned from bowling in English domestic cricket
Indian Muslim student rejects gold medal in protest against citizenship law
No Pakistan player in Cricket Australia’s ODI team of decade
Babar Azam soars to 6th spot in ICC Test ranking for batsmen
The charge-sheet against Ahsan Iqbal
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/