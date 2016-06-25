Geo Pakistan 25th December-2019

Geo Pakistan aims to deliver news from every genre with the main focus firmly resting on hard, political and national news.

Taking inspiration from a newspaper, Geo Pakistan aspires to cover and deliver content of all sort, type and importance.

Everything under the sun, is NEWS!

While a traditional news bulletin does not allow room for the anchors to engage with one another, Geo Pakistan anchors often banter on points of interest whilst highlighting the perspective or the concerns, of the masses.

The news bulletin style show has been designed to maximize on the Geo News and JANG group, strengths.

From reporters to bureau chief to the OSR, we will be engaging with expert analysts to highlight varying angles to each news story.



Timings

Monday to Friday @ 09:00 AM

