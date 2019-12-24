Geo Headlines 06 PM | 24th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 06 PM | 24th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

LHC grants bail to Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case

Ahsan Iqbal handed over to NAB on 13-day physical remand in Narowal Sports City case

IMF programme on track, says Pakistan Chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo

Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to take five-wicket haul in Tests

Why has NAB summoned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari?

BBL star Haris Rauf gifts match ball to security guard from India, wins hearts

Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg as 737 MAX crisis deepens

'Queen of melody' Noor Jehan remembered on 19th death anniversary



