Traffic Jam by Zoritmex

2D top view animation of traffic jam.



If you like this 2D animation video, download it here:

https://gum.co/IuMZF (HD)



Follow me:

https://dribbble.com/zoritmex

https://gumroad.com/zoritmex

Visit my website for more After Effects templates and videos: http://zoritmex.com/



Traffic Jam by Zoritemx.

2D top view animation of traffic jam.



This video can be used in any of your business, urban or transport projects related to traffic, cars and the city.

Feel free to download this video following the link above.

The audio used in the preview is not included into the video.



https://youtu.be/4Ncbomz9dEQ

https://www.youtube.com/zoritmex





Source: https://youtu.be/4Ncbomz9dEQ