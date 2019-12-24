Geo Bulletin - 08 AM | 24th December 2019

#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 24th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



Ahsan Iqbal NAB in Narowal Sports City case

Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to take five-wicket haul in Tests

Why has NAB summoned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari?

BBL star Haris Rauf gifts match ball to security guard from India, wins hearts

Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg as 737 MAX crisis deepens

'Queen of melody' Noor Jehan remembered on 19th death anniversary



