Zoya Sawleha - Episode 17 | Geo Kahani



After losing their father at an early stage the two sisters Zoya Sualiha and Shehwar were forced to live at the expense of their wicked uncle along with their mother.

The mansion in which the uncle is living is the property of his two nieces in reality.

Zoya’s mother had to do odd jobs in order to make ends meet.

This is something which has always haunted the sisters since their childhood.

Shehwar is someone who has a kind heart and at times she doesn’t have much to say even if it has to be in her defense.

But on the other hand Zoya has promised her mother that she’ll avenge her father and will become a lawyer just so she could throw her vicious and wicked uncle out of her property.

At the same time Zoya’s fiancé and the love of her life has some other plans, like marrying Zoya, having kids and a small house.

But she doesn’t agree she wants all the life has to offer, and she’ll not rest until she has fulfilled all her dreams.



Written by: Madiha Shahid

Directed by: Najaf Bilgrami

Produced by: Babar Javed

Cast: Ali Safina, Basit,Wahaj Ali, Banita David, Ramsha Khan, Nousheen Shah, Adnan Jillani, Syeda Madiha Imam, Shahzadi Jasmeen.





