ALIF | Episode 12 | Best Scene - 06 | Har Pal Geo

Alif is the journey of Momin and Momina, where Momin’s journey is to rediscover his roots and Momina’s journey is to maintain the livelihood of her family by fateful events their paths will join.

In Momin’s journey when everyone has left him alone, his grandfather and Momina help him to connect with who he really is.

The negativity in his personality has put him on a path where success and glamour meet him but he drifts away from his purpose in life.



On the other hand, Momina agrees to help him because she has recently lost her brother and struggled with emotional trauma, therefore, she understands the difficulties faced by Momin hence she and his grandfather plays the pivotal role to overcome his struggle with past and helps him make peace with memories of his mother.





Written by: Umera Ahmed

Directed by: Haseeb Hasan

Produced by: Samina Humayun Saeed - Sana Shahnawaz

Production House: Motion Content Group & Epic Entertainment



Cast and Character names:



Hamza Ali Abbasi as Qalb-e-Momin

Sajal Aly as Momina Sultan

Kubra Khan as Husn e Jahan

Ahsan Khan as Taha Abdul Aalaa

Manzar Sehbai as Abdul Aalaa

Saleem Mairaj as Sultan

Lubna Aslam as Surrayya

Osman Khalid Butt as Faisal

Pehlaaj as Qalb-e-Momin (Junior)





