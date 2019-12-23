Geo Headlines 03 PM | 23rd December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 23rd December 2019 | #GEONEWS



Pakistan win homecoming Test series against Sri Lanka

OIC voices concerns over Indian citizenship law targeting Muslims

Council of Common Interests meets today after a year’s gap

IHC grants bail to Miftah Ismail in LNG case

FATF seeks clarifications on Pakistan’s compliance report

Cabinet against removing Maryam's name from ECL: Vawda

Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to take five-wicket haul in Tests

Why has NAB summoned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari?

Records tumble in Karachi Test as Pakistan register emphatic home win

Would be a 'huge disappointment' if Bangladesh don't play in Pakistan, says Misbah



