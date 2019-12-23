Geo Bulletin - 12 PM | 23rd December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin - 12 PM | 23rd December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan win homecoming Test series against Sri Lanka
OIC voices concerns over Indian citizenship law targeting Muslims
Council of Common Interests meets today after a year’s gap
FATF seeks clarifications on Pakistan’s compliance report
Cabinet against removing Maryam's name from ECL: Vawda
Naseem Shah becomes youngest fast bowler to take five-wicket haul in Tests
Why has NAB summoned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari?
Records tumble in Karachi Test as Pakistan register emphatic home win
Would be a 'huge disappointment' if Bangladesh don't play in Pakistan, says Misbah
