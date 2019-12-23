Geo Bulletin - 08 AM | 23rd December 2019

#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 23rd December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

FATF seeks clarifications on Pakistan’s compliance report

Cabinet against removing Maryam's name from ECL: Vawda

Musharraf’s supporters say their leader denied justice

PML-Q puts national interest above anything else: Chaudhry Shujaat

Azhar Ali, Babar Azam score tons as Pakistan build huge lead against Sri Lanka

Pakistani batsmen tumble records in Karachi Test

Govt takes notice of complaints against immigration staff at airports

Haris Rauf’s five-fer helps Melbourne Stars crush Hobart Hurricane in BBL

Would be a 'huge disappointment' if Bangladesh don't play in Pakistan, says Misbah



