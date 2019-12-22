Geo Headlines 11 PM | 22nd December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 11 PM | 22nd December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
FATF seeks clarifications on Pakistan’s compliance report
Azhar Ali, Babar Azam score tons as Pakistan build huge lead against Sri Lanka
PM Imran
Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani wins majority in presidential poll: preliminary results
Pakistani batsmen tumble records in Karachi Test
US Congress members
Profile: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed
Abid, Masood flay Sri Lanka in second Test
Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha to officially get engaged
Zahida Kazmi, Pakistan’s first female driver, is a role model for all women
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/