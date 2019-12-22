Geo Headlines 02 PM | 22nd December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 22nd December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

FATF seeks clarifications on Pakistan’s compliance report

Azhar Ali, Babar Azam score tons as Pakistan build huge lead against Sri Lanka

PM Imran

US Congress members

Profile: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Abid, Masood flay Sri Lanka in second Test

Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha to officially get engaged

Zahida Kazmi, Pakistan’s first female driver, is a role model for all women





For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/





