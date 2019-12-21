Geo Headlines 09 PM | 21st December 2019

#GeoHeadlines 09 PM | 21st December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Riyadh strongly denies 'pressuring' Pakistan into withdrawing from Malaysia summit

Justice Gulzar Ahmed sworn in as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan

PM Imran vows to wholeheartedly defend state institutions

Today's Karachi weather and air quality Index (AQI) December 21, 2019

Foreign Office rejects assertions made against Pakistan in US-India joint statement

Took all decisions as judge without fear or discrimination: CJP Khosa

Pakistan skipped Malaysia summit to 'address concerns of major Muslim countries'

AGP criticises Chief Justice Khosa in full court reference written speech

Organised efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa

IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche

Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November

Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs on London court’s order in Nizam case

Pervez Musharraf case

Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case

MMA legend Rich Franklin marvels at Pakistan's 'preserved culture, friendly people' on maiden visit

Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery

Trump impeachment: What happens next?



