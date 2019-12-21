Geo Headlines 09 PM | 21st December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 09 PM | 21st December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Riyadh strongly denies 'pressuring' Pakistan into withdrawing from Malaysia summit
Justice Gulzar Ahmed sworn in as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan
PM Imran vows to wholeheartedly defend state institutions
Today's Karachi weather and air quality Index (AQI) December 21, 2019
Foreign Office rejects assertions made against Pakistan in US-India joint statement
Took all decisions as judge without fear or discrimination: CJP Khosa
Pakistan skipped Malaysia summit to 'address concerns of major Muslim countries'
AGP criticises Chief Justice Khosa in full court reference written speech
Organised efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa
IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche
Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November
Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs on London court’s order in Nizam case
Pervez Musharraf case
Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case
MMA legend Rich Franklin marvels at Pakistan's 'preserved culture, friendly people' on maiden visit
Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery
Trump impeachment: What happens next?
