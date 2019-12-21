Upload
Geo Headlines 05 PM | 21st December 2019

Geo News

  Uploaded 10 minutes ago in the category News

    #GeoHeadlines 05 PM | 21st December 2019

    #GeoTopNews :
    Riyadh strongly denies 'pressuring' Pakistan into withdrawing from Malaysia summit
    Justice Gulzar Ahmed sworn in as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan
    PM Imran vows to wholeheartedly defend state institutions
    Today's Karachi weather and air quality Index (AQI) December 21, 2019
    Foreign Office rejects assertions made against Pakistan in US-India joint statement
    Took all decisions as judge without fear or discrimination: CJP Khosa
    Pakistan skipped Malaysia summit to 'address concerns of major Muslim countries'
    AGP criticises Chief Justice Khosa in full court reference written speech
    Organised efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa
    IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche
    Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November
    Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs on London court’s order in Nizam case
    Pervez Musharraf case
    Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case
    MMA legend Rich Franklin marvels at Pakistan's 'preserved culture, friendly people' on maiden visit
    Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery
    Trump impeachment: What happens next?

