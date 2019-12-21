Geo Headlines 04 PM | 21st December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 04 PM | 21st December 2019 | #GEONEWS



Justice Gulzar Ahmed sworn in as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan

PM Imran vows to wholeheartedly defend state institutions

Saudi strongly denies 'pressuring' Pakistan into withdrawing from Malaysia summit

Today's Karachi weather and air quality Index (AQI) December 21, 2019

Foreign Office rejects assertions made against Pakistan in US-India joint statement

Took all decisions as judge without fear or discrimination: CJP Khosa

Pakistan skipped Malaysia summit to 'address concerns of major Muslim countries'

AGP criticises Chief Justice Khosa in full court reference written speech

Organised efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa



