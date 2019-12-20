Geo Bulletin - 09 PM | 20th December 2019

#GeoBulletin - 09 PM | 20th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Organised efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa

IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche

Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November

Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs on London court’s order in Nizam case

Pervez Musharraf case

Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case

MMA legend Rich Franklin marvels at Pakistan's 'preserved culture, friendly people' on maiden visit

Some people with questionable knowledge became judges: Fawad Chaudhry

Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery

Trump impeachment: What happens next?



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/