Geo Headlines 06 PM | 20th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 06 PM | 20th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Organised efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa
IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche
Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November
Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs on London court’s order in Nizam case
Pervez Musharraf case
Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case
MMA legend Rich Franklin marvels at Pakistan's 'preserved culture, friendly people' on maiden visit
Some people with questionable knowledge became judges: Fawad Chaudhry
Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery
Trump impeachment: What happens next?
