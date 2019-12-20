Geo Bulletin - 12 PM | 20th December 2019

#GeoBulletin - 12 PM | 20th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche

Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November

Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs on London court’s order in Nizam case

Pervez Musharraf case

Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case

Some people with questionable knowledge became judges: Fawad Chaudhry

Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

A home for the abandoned

Who played a key role



