Geo Headlines 11 AM | 20th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 20th December 2019



#GeoTopNews :

IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche

Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November

Pervez Musharraf case

Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case

Some people with questionable knowledge became judges: Fawad Chaudhry

Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

A home for the abandoned

Who played a key role



