Geo Headlines 11 AM | 20th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 20th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
IMF says Pakistan’s ‘reform programme on track’, approves $452m second tranche
Current account deficit shrinks 73 percent in July-November
Pervez Musharraf case
Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case
Some people with questionable knowledge became judges: Fawad Chaudhry
Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery
Trump impeachment: What happens next?
A home for the abandoned
Who played a key role
